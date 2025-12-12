Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got married to famed actress Hailee Steinfeld back on May 31, 2025. Since then, the two have been seen together at events, while Steinfeld has even attended some of Allen's games.

The married couple now has another life achievement unlocked, as they announced that Hailee Steinfeld is pregnant. The Bills' official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared some of their announcement photos in a post congratulating both Allen and Steinfeld.

Since being married, Josh Allen has admitted that he has a new perspective on life. He grew up loving football more than anything, and soon realized that there is more to life outside of football. Hailee Steinfeld helped him realize that, as the two of them navigate their way through life.

Now that he's married and has a kid on the way, Allen has achieved two major accomplishments in 2025. However, there is one more goal the 29-year-old quarterback has yet to accomplish, and that's winning a Super Bowl.

Right now, the Bills are well in the mix for the postseason and are lined up for a spot in the Wild Card round. If Buffalo reaches the playoffs, it will be the seventh consecutive year in which the team makes an appearance in the postseason. However, the organization has yet to even make it to the Super Bowl, as the team's furthest journey was to the AFC Conference Championship in 2020 and 2024.

Josh Allen is having yet another solid season as he helps lead the Bills through the 2025-26 campaign. Through 13 games played, Allen has recorded 3,083 passing yards, 487 rushing yards, and 26 total touchdowns (22 passing, 12 rushing) while completing 70.1% of his pass attempts (career-high).