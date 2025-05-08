The Carolina Panthers have placed running back Jonathon Brooks on the physically unable to perform list, meaning that he will be out for the 2025 season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It has been a rough couple of years for Brooks. In November 2023, he tore his ACL while playing at the Texas football program. Despite that, he was still viewed as the top running back in the 2024 NFL Draft, and was eventually selected by the Carolina Panthers. He worked his way back from that ACL tear in the 2024 season, eventually returning, only to tear his ACL in his right knee against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14.

Given the fact that Brooks tore his ACL late in the 2024 season, it is not a surprise that he is missing the 2025 season due to the injury. It does not make much sense for Brooks to rush back from an ACL tear just for the last few weeks of the 2025 season. It would likely be the smart move to make a full recovery and try to come back strong for 2026.

In the meantime, the Panthers are likely to lean on Chuba Hubbard. The veteran running back was a valuable weapon for Bryce Young to lean on in 2024, and he was extended during the 2024 season. Behind Hubbard, Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne are options as well. Etienne was selected in the fourth round of this year's draft, and it will be interesting to see the role he plays in year one.

Brooks was viewed as a promising player coming into the NFL, but injuries have unfortunately stifled his career to this point. Hopefully, he is able to get healthy and make an impact in 2026. For now, Young will look to build off of his strong finish to the 2024 season with players like Tetairoa McMillan and Etienne joining Hubbard.