Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen has shut down speculation about retirement, making it clear that he intends to return for another NFL season.

“I have some more football in me!” Thielen told Ben Nagle of Daily Mail in an exclusive interview.

At 34 years old, Thielen battled injuries throughout the 2024 season, appearing in just 10 games due to a hamstring issue. He made an early impact with a touchdown in the Panthers' Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders but struggled to maintain consistency afterward. Thielen finished the season with 615 receiving yards and five touchdowns — his lowest statistical output since 2019 when he was with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Panthers ended their 2024 campaign with a 5-12 record, missing the playoffs for a second straight year since Thielen joined the team. Despite the team’s struggles, the two-time Pro Bowler remains optimistic about Carolina’s future and his role in it.

Speaking after a round of golf at Hilton Grand Vacations' LPGA Tournament of Champions, Thielen acknowledged the toll of the past season while expressing his readiness to return.

Adam Thielen weighs NFL future after time for recovery

“I mean, I definitely needed those two weeks to just get my energy back and spend quality family time, get away,” Thielen said. “Yeah, I think I still have some more football in me. We'll see how that plays out in the next few weeks.”

Thielen admitted that he has taken time to evaluate his future, considering both his physical condition and his family’s perspective on his playing career.

“It was really about just taking those last few weeks to evaluate how I'm feeling, how my family's feeling, what's their mindset,” he said.

“I think there's probably more times now that you're like, ‘all right, there's probably not much more.' So you know there's an end in sight, but when that exactly will be is kind of a year-to-year thing.”

Thielen motivated by Bryce Young's growth & Panthers' future

One of the biggest factors in Thielen’s decision to continue playing has been the development of quarterback Bryce Young and the influence of head coach Dave Canales, who will enter his second season in 2025.

“I think that's what has enticed me to want to play again is just the progression, the leadership, the type of things that they're doing to try to create a winning culture,” Thielen said.

“I really believe in what they're doing. So there's a lot to look forward to, especially with Bryce and his progression. And then, you know, just being able to add some pieces and see what happens.”

Young, who struggled in his rookie campaign, showed signs of improvement in his sophomore season. He finished with 2,403 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while posting a 60.9% completion rate and an 82.2 passer rating. The former No. 1 overall pick also contributed 249 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

As Thielen looks ahead to another season, his experience and leadership could be key in helping Young and the Panthers take another step forward in 2025.