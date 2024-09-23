The Carolina Panthers truly cannot have it all. Dave Canales has finally found the quarterback who could run their offense in Andy Dalton and won over the Las Vegas Raiders. However, they will have to adjust quite a lot come their Week 4 matchup. A lot of it largely has to do with Adam Thielen as he went down with a tough injury amid their 36-22 win at Allegiant Stadium.

Adam Thielen is reported to be suffering from a hamstring injury, per Jordan Schultz. The Panters weapon is expected to be away from the Dave Canales and Andy Dalton-led squad for a while in order to recover. There is no exact timetable for his return just yet which leaves fans with no indication of how severe the situation is. But, these types of injuries can have him sidelined from two weeks all the way to a month and a half.

Adam Thielen's numbers during the Panthers' win over the Raiders

It was really not expected that Andy Dalton would lead the Panthers to a win. A big part of that was Thielen still producing big despite having to exit the game early. In the limited snaps he played, the wide receiver caught three passes from Dalton. This gave the Panthers a total gain of 40 yards.

When Thielen went down against the Raiders, Diontae Johnson was the one who stepped up. He and Dalton connected on eight passes. It was a guaranteed first down every time the duo worked their magic. In the end, Johnson racked up 122 receiving yards while also recording a touchdown.

Despite Canales losing a key weapon, the Panthers receiving corps is fairly deep which means that Thielen could take his time in recovering from the hamstring injury. All the fans can really do is hope and pray that he makes a return soon.