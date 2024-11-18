The Carolina Panthers have their toughest game of the year on deck in Week 12 when they host the 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs. It might also be their first game of the season with a full offensive arsenal, as prized rookie Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his professional debut with Adam Thielen also projected to return from injured reserve.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales announced that both Brooks and Thielen are expected to play in Week 12, per NFL reporter Ari Meirov. Brooks has not played since tearing his ACL in his final season at Texas while Thielen has been on injured reserve since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3.

With Brooks expected to return, Canales also noted that Miles Sanders is likely to miss the game. Sanders took just two carries in the team's Week 10 win over the New York Giants before being carted off with a foot injury. Over the team's Week 11 bye, he underwent further evaluations and is considered week-to-week.

Even if both Brooks and Thielen take the field against the Chiefs, both players will likely be on a snap count. At 34, Thielen has experienced his fair share of injuries throughout his career and has played just two full seasons in the last six years. Brooks is expected to be eased into action coming off a significant lower-body injury in his professional debut.

Will the Panthers start Jonathon Brooks in Week 12?

While Canales did not mention if Brooks would start in his season debut or not, it appears most likely that the 21-year-old rookie will be on a snap count for the foreseeable future. On top of his risk of re-injury in a 3-7 season, Carolina has no reason to rush Brooks back into action with Chuba Hubbard having a career year.

Since taking over the starting role in the Carolina backfield, Hubbard has inarguably been the team's best offensive weapon. The 25-year-old is coming off a career-high 153 rushing yards against the Giants one week after posting a two-touchdown game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. On the year, Hubbard's 818 rushing yards are fourth in the league through 11 weeks, even with the Panthers sitting out in Week 11.