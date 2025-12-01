Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young came through in the clutch, leading his team to an upset 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Entering Week 13 as an 8.5- to 10-point underdog against Los Angeles, a team on a six-game winning streak, Carolina improved to 7–6 behind Young’s precision, efficiency, and late-game execution. They now trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by half a game in the NFC South.

The third-year quarterback completed 15 of 20 passes for 206 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 147.1 passer rating, matching his season high with his fourth three-touchdown outing of the year. He added 23 rushing yards and produced two fourth-down touchdown strikes, one from 33 yards to Jalen Coker and the other from 43 yards to rookie Tetairoa McMillan, the latter coming with 6:34 remaining on a fourth-and-3, finishing off a six-play, 65-yard march that ultimately decided the outcome.

The touchdown was his 11th career game-winning drive, making him the youngest player in NFL history to reach that milestone at 24 years and 128 days, surpassing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s previous benchmark of 24 years and 164 days (h/t Joe Person of The Athletic).

The former No. 1 pick’s 11 career game-winning drives include two in 2023, four in 2024, and five so far in 2025, according to Pro Football Reference. His five drives this season tie him with Caleb Williams and Bo Nix for the most in the NFL this year.

Young now sits at 2,337 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions through 12 games, already surpassing his previous single-season high of 15 touchdown passes.

Article Continues Below

The Panthers' offense balanced the 24-year-old's passing with its most effective ground attack in weeks. Chuba Hubbard ran for 83 yards on 17 carries, adding a 35-yard receiving touchdown, while Rico Dowdle contributed 58 rushing yards on 18 attempts. Their combined workload helped Carolina control tempo in heavy second-half rain.

Defensively, the Panthers generated three takeaways against Matthew Stafford, who entered the matchup having thrown 18 touchdowns over his previous five games and an NFL-record 28 straight touchdown passes without an interception since Week 3. Carolina ended that streak when safety Nick Scott intercepted a tipped pass in the end zone. Later, Mike Jackson returned a Stafford interception 48 yards for a touchdown.

Stafford finished 18-of-28 for 243 yards, two touchdowns, and three turnovers, and his late fumble, stripped by Derrick Brown with 2:25 left, ended Los Angeles’ final scoring opportunity.

The victory gives the Panthers their best playoff positioning since 2017, and the team now heads into its Week 14 bye. They will face the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 before meeting Tampa Bay in two crucial matchups in Weeks 16 and 18, which could determine the division.