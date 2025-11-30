Bryce Young is not having the best statistical season, but he is easily having the best year of his career. The Carolina Panthers quarterback continues to lead his team to a surprisingly strong season, which continued in Week 13 with a massive upset win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Young and the Panthers entered the game as double-digit underdogs to the NFC-leading Rams. Carolina was without two offensive linemen, linebacker Christian Rozeboom and star cornerback Jaycee Horn, but Young still powered his team to another dramatic victory.

The third-year signal-caller completed 15 of his 20 passes for 206 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. His three touchdowns give him 18 for the year, surpassing his previous career high of 15.

The win moved the Panthers to 7-6 on the year, keeping them within a half game of the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After previously being labeled a bust, Young now has more wins in 2025 than he had in his first two seasons combined. He is on pace to surpass his career-high 2,877 passing yards, which he set as a rookie in 2023.

Young surpassed 200 passing yards in just one of his first nine games of the year, but he has now topped that mark in two of his last three games. Young's recent success includes a 443-yard outburst against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11.

Young outdueled MVP candidate Matthew Stafford in the game, which few saw coming. While Young was highly efficient with his dropbacks, Stafford was uncharacteristically careless in the game and committed three turnovers throughout.

Stafford entered Week 13 with an eight-game interception-less streak and saw that come to a screeching halt. Few believed that the Panthers' shorthanded secondary would hold up, but the forced turnovers were crucial to Carolina's three-point victory.