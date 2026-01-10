The Carolina Panthers are hosting the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. It’s Carolina’s first home playoff game since the team reached the Super Bowl in 2015. Panthers fans are hyped for the matchup against the heavily favored Rams. But Carolina quickly ran into trouble.

Los Angeles jumped out to an early lead with a touchdown drive on its first possession. But the Panthers had a chance to even things up late in the first quarter. Bryce Young got the team going, leading a promising eight-play drive. But as the Panthers advanced into Rams territory, Young threw into heavy traffic and was intercepted by Cobie Durant.

Cobie Durant INTERCEPTS the pass from Bryce Young 😤 pic.twitter.com/NJ9O8sAJuW — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Rams quickly capitalized on the turnover, scoring on a Puca Nacua run seven plays later. The touchdown put Los Angeles up 14-0 early in the second quarter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.