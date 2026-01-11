The Ottawa Senators are fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and while they have a winning record at 20-18-5, they are in last place in the Atlantic Division. As they prepare to host the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers Saturday night, they are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games and they have lost 3 games in a row.

In addition to the troubles on the ice, several of the Senators have been distracted by rumors of an off-the-ice problem involving goaltender Linus Ullmark. He took a personal leave of absence from the team December 28 and he still has not returned.

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and other members of the Ottawa organization are angry that a personal issue that has nothing to do with the team's on-ice performance has become fodder for public commentary.

“It’s pretty ****ing bull****,” Tkachuk said. “I don’t think anybody's pretty happy about a narrative being spread like that. I think it's okay for people to critique our on-ice performance, but when it gets into family, it's pretty ****ing bull****.”

Tkachuk's strong remarks followed a statement issued by the organization that was issued to douse the impact of the Ullmark rumors.

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Steve Staios released a statement attacking the rumors. “Our organization was extremely disappointed to read the completely fabricated and false stories that are spreading around social media about our hockey club. Linus is away from out ream for personal reason and he has the entire organization's support.”

The statement went on to say the Senators organization was “disgusted” with the rumors and labeled those spreading the information as “trolls” and “sick people.”

The statement also said the point of the rumors was to “disrupt our hockey club.”