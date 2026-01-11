The UFC's return to Seattle on March 28 at Climate Pledge Arena is shaping up to be a stellar night for women's flyweight action. As UFC Fight Night 271 continues to build its exciting lineup, the promotion has announced a compelling matchup between rising prospect Casey O'Neill and the dangerous Gabriella Fernandes in a women's 125-pound bout that could have significant implications for the lightweight rankings.​

O'Neill brings elite striking pedigree to the Octagon, having trained extensively at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand, where she's honed her craft to become one of the division's most technical strikers. The Scottish-Australian fighter boasts an impressive 10-2 professional record and currently sits ranked #11 in the UFC women's flyweight rankings as of September 2025. O'Neill's striking accuracy and knockout power—particularly through her hands—make her a nightmare matchup for opponents who can't control distance.​

However, O'Neill faces a significant test in Fernandes, a Brazilian striking specialist who brings legitimate power to the matchup. Fernandes has amassed three victories by knockout and three by submission throughout her professional career, showcasing a well-rounded skill set. The LFA flyweight champion has transitioned seamlessly into the UFC, recently submitting Wang Cong via rear-naked choke at UFC Fight Night 271 in November 2024. Fernandes' striking and improving ground game could present real problems for O'Neill's striking-centric approach.​

This clash of styles promises fireworks. O'Neill will need to maintain distance and utilize her superior striking precision to avoid getting pulled into Fernandes' power and dangerous submission game, where the Brazilian has consistently found success with her signature rear-naked choke and guillotine submissions.

The winner of this lightweight clash could establish themselves as a legitimate contender in an increasingly competitive division, making this matchup essential viewing for anyone serious about women's flyweight MMA.

Confirmed Fights for Seattle