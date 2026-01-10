After a scoreless first quarter, Chuba Hubbard finally has the Carolina Panthers on the board. The fifth-year running back punched in a short score in the second frame to keep the Panthers' upset bid against the Los Angeles Rams alive.

The Panthers busted on each of their first three offensive possessions, which put them in a 14-0 hole against the heavily favored Rams. They finally managed to construct a meaningful drive on their fourth attempt, which ended with a one-yard plunge from Hubbard up the gut.

PANTHERS ANSWER! Chuba Hubbard DASHES his way into the endzone for the TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ovm6tj9ivq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Hubbard's touchdown was set up by a pass interference penalty on Rams cornerback Cobie Durant in the end zone on Xavier Legette. Hubbard then capped a seven-play, 65-yard drive with a short dive that was perfectly executed by the Panthers' offensive line.

The Panthers managed just 59 yards on their first three drives, which included one punt, one turnover on downs and an interception. Bryce Young completed a pair of deep passes to Tetairoa McMillan and one to Jalen Coker during his scoring drive to account for the majority of his first-half production.

Hubbard's touchdown came in direct response to Puka Nacua's second score of the game, which put the Rams up 14-7. Los Angeles was gifted a short field on that drive after a Bryce Young interception on the Panthers' third drive.

Hubbard did not start the game, but he has played the majority of the first half over Rico Dowdle. The latter has just three carries for nine rushing yards through the Panthers' first five offensive possessions.