Despite finishing the season with an 8-9 record, the Carolina Panthers won the NFC South and earned the right to host a playoff game in the Wild Card round. Carolina opened the 2025-2026 postseason at Bank of America Stadium against the visiting Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers are looking for their first playoff win since reaching the Super Bowl in 2015.

Cam Newton released a hype video in the lead-up to Carolina’s showdown with Los Angeles. And on Saturday, another franchise great got fans riled up for the Wild Card clash. Steve Smith Sr. took the field prior to kickoff and addressed the crowd.

“Let’s go, wave your towels! Let’s keep pounding!” Smith yelled as Panthers fans roared, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

A big day for #Panthers alumni.

Steve Smith takes the mic at Panthers-Rams Wild Card clash

The Panthers had an opportunity to clinch the division with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. However, Carolina came up short, losing 16-14 to the Bucs in the rain-soaked regular season finale. However, the Panthers would sneak into the playoffs through a three-way tiebreaker when the Atlanta Falcons defeated the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

Carolina won the NFC South for the first time in a decade. Saturday marked the Panthers’ first playoff game in eight years. However, the 12-5 Rams are heavy favorites in the Wild Card matchup.

Carolina selected Smith in the third round of the 2001 draft. He spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Panthers, earning two first-team All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowl nods.

Smith was inducted into Carolina’s Hall of Honor in 2019. He holds numerous franchise records and is the team’s all-time leader in receptions (836), receiving yards (12,197), receiving touchdowns (67) and total touchdowns (75).