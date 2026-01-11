After jumping out to an early 14-0 lead, the Carolina Panthers battled back in Saturday’s Wild Card clash. When Carolina tied the game 17-17 on its first possession of the second half, the Rams needed to answer. Facing 3rd & 5 at the Panthers 43-yard line, Matthew Stafford pushed the ball down the field on a deep shot to Davante Adams. The veteran receiver high-pointed the pass but before he could complete the catch, Nick Scott flew in and delivered a brutal shot.

The veteran safety blasted Adams, breaking up the pass. But Scott’s shot was flagged for unnecessary roughness as he made helmet-to-helmet contact with a defenseless receiver.

Davante Adams just got ANNIHILATED pic.twitter.com/UaWT07vAIx — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

Adams remained on the turf for a moment before jogging to the sideline. However, a camera captured the wideout’s bloody tongue and Adams was quickly ushered into the medical tent. The Pro Bowl WR was evaluated for a concussion before being cleared to return to the game, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Davante Adams cleared to return after brutal hit

The Rams were expected to torch the Panthers in the Wild Card round. And it seemed as if Los Angeles would cruise to an easy win early on.

The Rams scored on their first possession and then capitalized on a Bryce Young interception to take a 14-0 advantage. But the Panthers clawed their way back into the contest with two second-quarter touchdown drives. Carolina tied the score early in the second half before Los Angeles answered back with a field goal. That drive was aided by Scott’s 15-yard penalty for the hit on Adams.

The teams have gone back-and-forth in the fourth quarter. The Panthers took a 24-20 lead on Chuba Hubbard’s three-yard TD run. Then LA responded with an 11-play, 67-yard drive capped by Stafford’s 13-yard scoring strike to Kyren Williams. Stafford’s second touchdown pass of the day put the Rams up 27-24 with over eight minutes remaining in the game.