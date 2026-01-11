The Carolina Panthers looked ready for a long evening following Matthew Stafford's early touchdown to Puka Nacua. But Bryce Young and Jalen Coker proved to “keep pounding” inside Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina turned a large double-digit deficit into a 20-17 game. Then Young threaded the needle deep to Coker — turning this catch into an epic 52-yard gain.

That catch-and-run eventually led to Chubba Hubbard powering it inside for the go-ahead touchdown.

Carolina took its first lead of the game. And the Panthers hit a late surge against a team heavily favored by 10 points in the Rams.

Rams vs. Panthers took new turn after Bryce Young/Jalen Coker connection

The Rams retook it in the fourth quarter with Kyren Williams. But it would've never been made possible by Puka Nacua…without even catching the pass.

Nacua played the role of closet defensive back in knocking down a crucial end zone pass. Stafford appeared to be gearing for his second interception of the game. The All-Pro wide receiver, however, got the rare pass breakup in.

Williams proceeded to punch it in a few plays after with the Rams facing a second-and-six inside Carolina's red zone.

The Rams jumped back up 27-24 with under eight minutes left. L.A. then forced a big three-and-out on Young and the Panthers' offense to force the punt team out.

Stafford further threaded the needle with Nacua — catching a big reception with three different defenders near. That play ate up 16 yards but also resulted in multiple Panther players shaken up after colliding.

The Rams led with under 6:05 left.