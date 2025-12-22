Talk about an improbable turnaround! In a crazy turn of events, the Carolina Panthers are currently on top of the NFC South. After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in Week 16, Carolina holds a one-game advantage over the reigning division champions. Now, the Panthers are on the verge of their first playoff game since the Cam Newton era.

It was cornerback Lathan Ransom who made the game-sealing play, picking off Baker Mayfield during their two-minute drill to secure the victory. Ransom's pick left Panthers teammate and starting quarterback Bryce Young speechless, per Sara Walsh.

“I couldn’t tell you, I was so excited,” Young told Walsh during their post-game interview.

The Buccaneers have loomed large over the Panthers and the NFC South for the last four years or so. It started with Tom Brady's arrival back in 2021, and Mayfield continued the trend of Tampa Bay's dominance. For the first time in what feels like ages, though, Carolina is knocking at the door of the division leaders.

The engine behind the Panthers' success this season is Young. The young quarterback isn't putting up gaudy counting stats, but the former first-overall pick has a knack of getting it done in the clutch. Case in point: against the Buccaneers in Week 16, Young threw for just 191 yards, but he was once again clutch, leading the game-winning drive that sealed the win.

The Panthers aren't out of the woods quite yet. A win next week over the NFC leaders Seattle Seahawks, and a Buccaneers loss to the Miami Dolphins would give them the division crown. Should the Panthers lose in Week 17, though, that sets up a do-to-die battle in Week 18 against the Buccaneers. Still, being in this position late in the season is far better than even the most optimistic Carolina fan anticipated this season