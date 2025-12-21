Bryce Young chose to “keep pounding” amid a nagging ankle injury versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young put together his 12th career game-winning drive in the 23-20 win — this time catapulting the Carolina Panthers atop the NFC South.

Young fought off the pain in a venue where the “keep pounding” drums psyche up the fans. He navigated a seven-play, 43-yard drive highlighted a Jalen Coker 34-yard catch.

Ryan Fitzgerald booted the eventual-winning points for the Panthers on his 48-yard attempt with 2:20 left. Then Lathan Ransom forced Baker Mayfield to “pay the Ransom” on this clinching interception.

But again, Young's ankle became the big topic of discussion postgame.

Panthers' Bryce Young shrugs off ankle concerns in win over Buccaneers

Young was unbothered by his lower leg ailment.

“We're all going through something,” Young said via David Newton of ESPN. “Any chance I can be out there with the guys, I'm going to do that.”

Even his head coach Dave Canales loved the grit of his QB.

“I thought Bryce was taking what was there,” Canales said after the game, even shredding the Bucs' different looks. “Bryce threw it the way he had to and extended plays when he could.”

Young pulled off the latter in a big way — putting the Bucs in a spin cycle on this touchdown to Ja'Tavion Sanders.

Bryce Young keeps the play alive to give the Panthers the lead 👀 WHAT A PLAY! pic.twitter.com/4z1oZ8rjUY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2025

Carolina retook the lead at 20-17 in that late third down sequence. Young completed 21-of-32 passes for 191 yards while also adding 20 rushing yards. He was one of four Panthers to surpass the 20-yard rushing mark.

Sunday marked the sixth time in 2025 Young delivered a multiple touchdown pass day. He now has hit new career-highs in passing yards, touchdowns plus completion percentage. But now has Panther fans thinking about winning the division race for the first time since their NFC title run of the 2015 season.