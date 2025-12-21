The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers headed into Sunday's matchup looking for control of the NFC South. A back-and-forth battle ensued, as the Panthers took a late 23-20 lead over the Buccaneers at home. However, it looked as if, at least for a moment, that Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield would will the visitors to another victory. That turn of events was not meant to be, though, as Mayfield threw a game-ending interception to clinch Carolina's eighth victory. The win gave the Cats sole possession of first place in the South, per NFL insider Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter.

The #Panthers have sole possession of first place in the NFC South. pic.twitter.com/pjelkBjLbc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The #Panthers have sole possession of first place in the NFC South,” posted Meirov after Mayfield's back-breaking turnover.

Despite their up-and-down performances throughout the season, the Panthers now lead their division once again. Part of their surge to the top of the South has been their 5-2 record at home, which could cause a problem for visiting teams in the playoffs. Mayfield's pass was intercepted by rookie safety Latham Ramson, one of many young Panther defenders who have helped reshape the unit. Can Carolina capture two more wins over the season's final weeks to lock in their first division title since 2015?

Article Continues Below

Panthers look to clinch NFC South crown over the next two weeks

Ransom's game-sealing interception was just the cherry on top for the Panthers. Head coach Dave Canales and his staff have Carolina in a much better state than they were just two years ago in quarterback Bryce Young's rookie campaign. The former top overall pick had been benched multiple times during his first couple seasons. However, after returning to the lineup midway through last season, Young hasn't looked back.

Two more pivotal matchups stand in the way of a Carolina division title. A home game against the Seattle Seahawks closes out the Panthers' regular season slate at Bank of America Stadium. Then, a road trip to Tampa to face the Buccaneers in the season's final week could very well determine the fate of the NFC South. The Bucs will certainly look to win their fifth straight NFC South crown. Can Young, Ransom, Canales and the rest of these Cats defy to odds to capture their first title in a decade?