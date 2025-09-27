The Carolina Panthers are coming off their first win of the season in Week 3 as they get ready to go for two in a row in Week 4 against the New England Patriots. And getting a win against their AFC opponent just got a little easier with the news that their star rookie wideout, Tetairoa McMillan, will play despite an injury that sidelined him in practice this week.

After ESPN Panthers reporter David Newton said he expected McMillan to play despite his “questionable” status, his coworker Jeremy Fowler confirmed Saturday that the 2025 No. 8 overall pick will be on the field.

This is massive news for the Panthers, who are looking to build on the momentum they established last Sunday when they drubbed their NFC South rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, 30-0. Quarterback Bryce Young only needed to go 16-of-24 for 121 yards to get the W, but McMillan had three of those catches for 48 yards, making him the team's leading receiver on the afternoon.

With 14 catches for 216 yards on the season, McMillan is also the team's overall leading receiver. The Panthers now have to find a way to get T-Mac in the end zone to score his first NFL touchdown.

After dropping their first two games to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals, the Panthers rebounded with the Falcons vicory to keep their season alive. They are now 1-2 on the season and ahead of the Falcons in the NFC South standings thanks to their win. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand at the top of the division after starting the season undefeated. However, a win by the Panthers in Week 4 could tighten the standings if the Bucs lose to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Tetairoa McMillan was the first WR off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft after a standout career at Arizona. His position in the draft already seems justified, as he is 15th in the league in receiving yards through three games and, by far, the most productive rookie pass-catcher. Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end is second in the rookie class with 193 yards, and the Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka is the next-closest WR with 181.