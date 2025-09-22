The Carolina Panthers finally found their breakthrough in Week 3, and they did it in historic fashion. Behind a smothering defense and efficient execution on both sides of the ball, head coach Dave Canales’ team shut out the Atlanta Falcons 30-0 at Bank of America Stadium. It was Carolina’s first shutout since 2020, their first pick-six since 2022, and arguably the most complete performance of the Canales era.

After the game, Canales spoke about his emotions and also credited his players’ focus and leadership for the performance.

“I’m a little punchy. Calling plays will do that to you. Even last week, going 90 plays on offense, (offensive coordinator Brad Idzik) and I, we were talking in between series, and I expect execution. It’ll give us a chance to win. So when the guys do that, I feel like a sense of peace and support from them. And I gotta give the players all the credit.

“I expect execution, it'll give us a chance to win, and so when the guys do that, I just feel a sense of peace and support from them. I've got to give all our players all the credit. This is a group where I stopped talking to them before we come out of the tunnels, like this is your team, what do you want to say to each other?”

He further said, “And they're doing such a great job of challenging each other the right way, and there was a focus about the group this week. And this has been a really focused group, but for them to take the challenges, I'm just really proud of this week.”

Dave Canales says he's a ''little punchy'' after his first win of the season.

Bryce Young managed the game effectively, finishing 16-of-24 for 121 yards, a passer rating of 78.6, and a four-yard rushing touchdown on the team’s opening drive. He leaned on Chuba Hubbard’s steady ground attack, with Hubbard rushing 17 times for 73 yards. Rico Dowdle added 30 yards on 10 carries, finishing with a late fourth-quarter touchdown. Through the air, rookie Tetairoa McMillan led receivers with three catches for 48 yards, while tight ends Tommy Tremble and JT Sanders combined for four grabs and 27 yards.

Carolina’s scoring started early. On their first offensive series, Young converted a fourth-and-3 with a 23-yard strike to McMillan, then punched in the touchdown himself. Rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald was perfect, hitting all three field goals, including a 57-yarder in the second quarter, and going 3-for-3 on extra points.

The Panthers were relentless defensively. Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade produced the play of the game, jumping a Michael Penix pass intended for Bijan Robinson and returning it 13 yards for a touchdown. Mike Jackson later intercepted Penix in the third quarter, nearly scoring himself. Lathan Ransom added a forced fumble in the final minutes to preserve the shutout.

The Falcons, despite outgaining Carolina 333 to 224 in total yards, repeatedly sabotaged themselves with turnovers and mistakes, two interceptions, two missed field goals, a lost fumble, and failed conversions on both fourth-down attempts.

Penix mightily struggled under pressure, completing 18 of 36 passes for 172 yards with two interceptions before being benched in the fourth quarter for Kirk Cousins, who went 5-of-7 for 29 yards in mop-up duty. Robinson was Atlanta’s lone bright spot, tallying 72 rushing yards on 13 carries and adding 39 yards on five catches. The Falcons’ kicking woes continued after moving on from long-time kicker Younghoe Koo, as Parker Romo missed attempts from 49 and 55 yards.

The Panthers rose to 1-2 with the win, while the Falcons slid to 1-2, the rivals now knotted in the same early-season bind.