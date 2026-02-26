The San Francisco Giants delivered one of the most memorable moments of spring training so far on Wednesday, when Harrison Bader belted a home run that cleared the berm in left field at Maryvale and dented a Cactus Bowls food truck, instantly becoming a viral snapshot of the atmosphere in Giants camp despite dropping its first exhibition game, 13–12, in an offensive battle vs. the Milwaukee Brewers.

Images of the blast’s aftermath circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter), including a post from Jomboy Media, with credit to The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser, showing the dented food truck as the 31-year-old pointed at the mark.

Harrison Bader drilled a food truck with a home run and signed the dent (via @susanslusser) pic.twitter.com/Td9niTyUud — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 26, 2026

“Harrison Bader drilled a food truck with a home run and signed the dent (via @susanslusser).”

The photo captured more than the distance. It showed Bader inspecting the damage to the vehicle while leaning into the absurdity of the moment, turning a routine Cactus League swing into an instant camp highlight.

Statcast readings underscored why the truck did not stand a chance. The ball traveled roughly 408 feet and left the bat at 113.6 mph, carrying enough force to strike the vehicle on the fly and leave a visible dent. In a 13–12 loss to Milwaukee, the offense drew more attention than the pitching, and Bader’s blast was the loudest swing of the afternoon.

After the game, Bader signed the dent for owner Monica Godfrey and added a “Sorry” message. The gesture pushed the moment from accidental damage into spring training folklore, the kind of low-stakes scene that sticks because it blends power, personality, and accessibility.

Beyond the humor, the moment carried added context. In his first spring as the Giants’ primary center fielder, the veteran showed that his value extends beyond defense, offering a reminder of his offensive impact when healthy.

The short-term focus now returns to routine preparation. The Giants will continue using Cactus League games to build cohesion in the revamped outfield, with Bader in center and Jung Hoo Lee getting extended work in right as Opening Day 2026 approaches.