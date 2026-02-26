The game quickly got intense in the first half, as the Toronto Raptors hosted the San Antonio Spurs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

After making a stop in the second quarter, the Raptors raced to the other end to try to get a quick bucket. The ball went to Brandon Ingram, who attempted a three-pointer from the top of the key. Stephon Castle, who was late in getting back on defense, challenged Ingram's shot.

While it appeared that Castle hit Ingram's hand, no foul was called.

This enraged Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic, as shown in the video shared by Raptors reporter Omer Osman. Rajakovic was whistled for a technical foul.

Darko Rajaković is ABSOLUTELY FURIOUS at a non-call, and gets issued a technical foul. https://t.co/o09eWDLgIw pic.twitter.com/C2u7ITlBD2 — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) February 26, 2026

The 47-year-old Rajakovic was completely livid at the referees, but he also might be simply lighting a fire under his players.

It seemed to have worked, as the Raptors have erected a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Rajakovic has quickly endeared himself to fans with his intense approach on the court. But off it, he can be quite goofy, as proven by his habit of running into the locker room while yelling.

Rajakovic's energetic aura has been praised by his players, including Ingram.

“He brings the energy every single day. He’s the leader of our team. He makes sure we bring it to practice, to games, to shootarounds. He makes sure we have it every time we step on the basketball floor,” said Ingram in a report from The Canadian Press' John Chidley-Hill in November.

The Raptors are looking to bounce back from their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.