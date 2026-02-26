One of the highlights of the 2026 Winter Olympics was Jack Hughes scoring the overtime goal to give the U.S. Men's Hockey Team the gold medal. Since then, the team has been on a whirlwind, with Hughes front and center.

On Wednesday, Hughes provided testimony before a New Jersey Devils game against the Buffalo Sabres, per Spitting Chiclets. He celebrated both the men's and women's teams for winning gold.

“I'm so proud and so happy that the men's and women's USA Hockey teams brought gold medals back to the United States of America,” Hughes said. “You guys are making me emotional. I'm so proud to represent the New Jersey Devils organization. And I'm so proud to represent the great state of New Jersey. From the bottom of my heart, all my teammates, USA teammates, we want to thank you guys for all the love and support, we feel it. Thank you.”

Fresh off his golden goal, Jack Hughes delivered an emotional speech to the Jersey crowd prior to puck drop 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ExZYdRDeoY — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 26, 2026

Article Continues Below

The American victory over the Canadians marked the first time since the 1980 Miracle on Ice team won the gold medal. Additionally, it is the first time that both the U.S. Men's and Women's Hockey Teams have won gold in the same Olympics. Ironically, both defeated Canada, and both won in overtime.

Hughes has been with the Devils since 2019. This season, he has played in 36 games, scoring 12 goals and recording 24 assists for 36 points. Meanwhile, the Devils are 28-27-2.

Altogether, Hughes finished the Olympics with seven points (four goals, three assists). His goal will go down in history as one of the greatest moments in Olympic history.