As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, the Washington Commanders, like all the other teams, will likely be more diligent in their research, scouting, and evaluation over the next few weeks.

The Commanders currently hold the seventh overall pick, and there is plenty of talent to choose from. An intriguing question: Do they take the best offensive weapon on the board even if it isn’t their biggest need?

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has been floated as a possible target for Washington, a team looking for more offensive playmaking. Commanders coach Dan Quinn, however, is a defensive-minded coach, and he might be more drawn to someone who can help stop opponents.

On the Rich Eisen Show, Quinn was asked about possibly drafting the 20-year-old Love, and his response was quite telling.

Article Continues Below

“I think the best thing is, like, who are the guys that can help impact your team?” Quinn asked. “I think our league has changed a little bit over the last few years in that way, when you see guys who can absolutely make impactful plays. That's really what you're looking for. How does somebody impact the team in a great way? Sometimes, that's through running back, and we've seen the players over the last four or five years who have done that, and they deliver.”

Quinn admitted that he is still learning more about players from the college ranks, but has full faith in the Commanders' whole process for the draft.

Love is a running back that modern offenses dream about. He is a physical specimen with the offensive attributes to erase blitz pressure and turn routine plays into game-changing moments. Love tallied 199 carries for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns in his final year at Notre Dame. If the Commanders do land him, he could help take some of the pressure off the passing game and quarterback Jayden Daniels.