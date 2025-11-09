Rico Downdle went viral in Week 9 for his ‘Key & Peele' themed touchdown celebration, which earned him a controversial fine after the game. The Carolina Panthers running back made sure not to make the same mistake against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

Dowdle carried his momentum into Week 10 by punching in a short score early in the game. After getting back to his feet, he set up the same celebration, but did not even attempt a single pump before jogging off to join his teammates.

Dowdle's initial celebration paid tribute to a popular old 'Key & Peele' sketch on YouTube.

Dowdle's initial celebration paid tribute to a popular old ‘Key & Peele' sketch on YouTube. The video featured comedian Keegan-Michael Key playing the character Hingle McCringleberry, who got flagged in the end zone for pumping his hips three times.

In the skit, two pumps were allowed, but not three. Dowdle only pumped twice, causing fans to comedically fire back at his excessive celebration penalty. Key even responded and reached out to Dowdle after seeing the clip.

In any case, Dowdle's Week 10 touchdown extended his hot stretch, which has made him one of the league's best running backs over the last month. The 27-year-old has racked up 598 rushing yards since Week 5, leading the league during that frame.

Dowdle's absurd run has allowed him to take full control of the Panthers' backfield. He entered the season as the backup to Chuba Hubbard, but has since become the team's clear starter.

Aaron Jones mimics Rico Dowdle's touchdown celebration

Dowdle's Week 9 touchdown celebration and subsequent fine were among the hottest topics of the last week. As a result, the fiasco inspired Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones to give him a small tribute after he also found the end zone early in Week 10.

After scoring, Jones did almost the exact same “zero pump” celebration as Dowdle. The two running backs scored at nearly the same time, making their celebrations practically occur simultaneously.

After scoring, Jones did almost the exact same "zero pump" celebration as Dowdle. The two running backs scored at nearly the same time, making their celebrations practically occur simultaneously.

Dowdle and Jones have no direct connection to each other, likely making the celebration a coincidence more than a planned sequence.

Neither Jones nor Dowdle received a penalty for their Week 10 celebrations, suggesting where the line might be in the NFL in comparison to in ‘Key & Peele.'