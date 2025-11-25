The Carolina Panthers suffered a 20-9 loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. However, at 6-6, Carolina is still firmly in the NFC South race.

In an effort to help boost their chances of winning their division, the Panthers have signed linebacker Isaiah Simmons, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The financial terms of Simmons' deal have not been revealed.

The linebacker began his NFL career with high expectations after being selected No. 8 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 draft. His career didn't blossom as Arizona was hoping, and the franchise ended up trading him to the New York Giants before the 2023 season. Over his three years with the Cardinals, Simmons put up 258 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four interceptions.

Article Continues Below

He appeared in four games for the Giants in 2024, putting up 50 tackles, a sack and an interception. However, Simmons played just one game in 2025. After his contract expired, the linebacker signed with the Green Bay Packers but was released at final cuts.

If/when he steps on the field for the Panthers in 2025, it'll be Simmons' first snaps of the season. While it lasted just five games, he spent his time with the Giants as a safety. Carolina is now in needed of one after Tre'von Moehrig's suspension. Perhaps Simmons can fill that role in Week 13.

While they're still in the playoff hunt, the Panthers have now flip-flopped wins and losses every week since Week 7. They'll need to find more consistency if they really want to make the postseason. Simmons won't do it alone, but he at least gives Carolina some extra defensive depth.