The Carolina Panthers didn’t respond well to the loss against the 49ers, and Bryce Young had a terrible play early in the contest. What in the world was Young thinking on the unfathomable interception?

Young took the high road, according to a post on X by Joe Person.

“You can’t put the ball up there like that, especially in a situation like that,” Young said. “I take full ownership. That’s on me. I have to do a better job making decisions.”

Panthers QB Bryce Young fighting through tough season

The third-year player has been better than last season. He has tied his career high already with 15 touchdown passes. But he’s also on pace for a career high in interceptions with nine in 11 games.

The Panthers have won more games this year, with Young’s record at 6-5. But questions remain about his future.

Young said he knows what is at stake, according to NBC Sports.

“I’ve got to do a better job executing,” Young said after the game, via the team’s website. “Obviously, I’ve got to take care of the ball. I’ve got to do a better job of making plays go today. I take all ownership in that, and we have a locker room of guys that do that. So, you know, we’ve just got to be better. Again, there’s not some magical fix. It’s us buckling down and playing good football. Didn’t get that done on offense today. Again, it sucks, but it’s a quick week. We’ve got to be able to flush it quick, and on to the next one.”

Sports Illustrated called for Young’s removal from future plans.

“With a decision on Young’s fifth-year option coming after this season, Carolina has to make the easy, yet difficult, choice,” Matt Verderame wrote. “Decline it and move on.”

The numbers speak it as well.

“Since Young entered the NFL in 2023, he ranks 32nd of 32 qualifying quarterbacks (minimum of 900 plays) in EPA + CPOE at 0.029,” Verderame wrote. “He’s also last in success rate (41.9%) and EPA per play (-0.074). In short, he’s the worst quarterback in football since joining the NFL after starring at Alabama.”