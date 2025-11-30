The Carolina Panthers beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-28 on Sunday, moving to 7-6 on the season. Despite Los Angeles being heavily favored and Mother Nature dumping rain on the stadium all day, Carolina pulled off the win. Panthers coach Dave Canales dropped an epic line before the game that helped them pull off the victory.

“Canales told team: We’ve seen the Rams best football. They haven’t seen ours yet,” The Athletic's Joe Person reported.

The Panthers played a sloppy game on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. Instead of cocooning back into a pushover, they went out and beat the NFC's number one seed six days later. Canales said Carolina had not played their best football yet, but they may have on Sunday.

Bryce Young threw for 206 yards on just 20 attempts, adding three touchdowns to his ledger. Mike Jackson picked off Matthew Stafford and returned it for a touchdown, a rare feat against the Rams this year. The Panthers kept fighting back when the Rams scored, pulling out the win with a forced fumble on defense.

The Panthers are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the top of the NFC South with four games to go. Two of those games are against Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, who beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The division has belonged to Tampa Bay in recent years, but Canales and Young are coming to take it from their rivals.

The Panthers face the Saints in Week 15, looking for revenge for the loss earlier in the season. But this one will be at home in front of a fan base that supported their team through a deluge on Sunday. Charlotte will be bumping for the divisional matchup on Sunday, and a win for the home team could get them on a playoff track.