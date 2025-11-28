At 6-6, the Carolina Panthers are still battling for the NFC South crown. But as they face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, the Panthers will not be at full strength.

Linebacker Claudin Cherelus and cornerback Jaycee Horn have been ruled out with concussions. Joining them on the sidelines are center Cade Mays (ankle) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (hip/hamstring), via David Newton of ESPN. Alongside the four players out with injury, the Panthers will also be without Tre'von Moehrig due to suspension in Week 13.

Beginning with the offensive issues, Mays has appeared in 10 games for the Panthers in 2025, starting eight of them. His 62.1 grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 22/38 centers. Mays has excelled in pass blocking though, ranking 10/38 with his 67.9 grade.

Article Continues Below

Losing Moehrig was already a sizable blow to the secondary. Now down Horn, it'll be even harder to stop Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Horn has started all 12 games for Carolina thus far, making 25 tackles and six passes defended. His five interceptions are tied for the NFL lead. The cornerback's absence will be a major blow for Carolina.

So will be losing two linebackers. Rozeboom has started 11 games, making 91 tackles, a pass defense and a forced fumble. Cherelus has appeared in 11 games, starting two. He has put up 23 tackles and a pass defense.

Taking down the 9-2 Rams was going to be a difficult enough task as is. But now, the Panthers must shuffle around their roster to fix their newfound holes. In a sense though, perhaps an upset would be even more impressive with all the injury woes.