The Carolina Panthers suffered a devastating loss on Monday Night Football. Carolina fell 20-9 in what could have been a statement game against San Francisco. To make matters worse, they will be without one defensive player next week after his postgame antics.

Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig has been suspended without pay for one game after his act of unsportsmanlike conduct on Monday vs. the 49ers, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The suspension stems from Moehrig's low blow against 49ers WR Jauan Jennings after the conclusion of Monday Night Football.

Article Continues Below

Moehrig has the right to appeal his suspension. Meanwhile, Jennings will be evaluated for a potential fine.

More on this story to come.