The Chicago Bears are 9-3 and sitting atop the NFC North division heading into Week 14, marking the first time the franchise has been ranked first in its division through 13 weeks since 2006. Head coach Ben Johnson has seemingly turned things around for this organization, despite the team beginning the 2025-26 campaign 0-2.

But something clicked, not just for second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, but for the Bears as a whole. After Chicago's slow start in the first two games, Johnson seemingly noticed an exact moment where everyone on the team started believing they could succeed, according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Ben Johnson claims that moment came in the Bears' 25-24 Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I think you really felt the belief starting to build then,” said Johnson about the team's win in Las Vegas. “Just that we're close in a game at the end and we found a way to win instead of lose. That moniker has kind of stuck with us there the rest of the way.”

Winning close games has been the story for this Bears team. Seven out of the club's nine wins this season have been by one possession. Chicago has been clutch when it matters most, and it appears Ben Johnson has the players fully believing they can beat any team in the league. What's that old saying, great teams find a way to win?

The Bears have an opportunity to turn the rest of the NFL into believers, too, in Week 14. Chicago is set to take on the Green Bay Packers, a long-time rival who leads the all-time series with a 108-96-6 record. However, recent history has been unkind to this franchise, as during the Aaron Rodgers era, Green Bay went 25-5 against Chicago. To make matters worse, Jordan Love is 3-1 as a starter against the organization.

A victory over the Packers on Sunday would be sweet. Not only would it be the cherry on top of a spectacular season, but it would give the Bears a two-game lead in the NFC North with just four games remaining. If the team can pull off the victory and end the campaign as the No. 1 seed of the division, it indicates a new era could be unfolding in Chicago. The Ben Johnson era.