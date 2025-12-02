The Chicago Bears are one of the NFL's biggest surprises this season, with a 9-3 overall record. Bears head coach Ben Johnson has been critical of Chicago's passing game, despite that hot start.

Johnson appears to be walking back some of that criticism.

“He said ‘my comments from Monday might be construed as I am not happy with the quarterback right now, and that could not be further from the case',” ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin reported on the network.

Johnson's comments came as a result of the play of Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams has completed just 51 percent of his passes in the last two games. Against the Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday, the Bears quarterback completed 47 percent of his throws.

Williams' inconsistency hasn't hurt the Bears. Chicago has won five games in a row, and leads the NFC North.

Bears hope to get Caleb Williams going in the weeks ahead

Chicago will need Williams to up his numbers, if the team is to make the Super Bowl this season. The Bears sit in the driver's seat in the division, with Green Bay in second place.

Johnson is still pleased with how Williams' poise has helped him on the field.

“The way that he managed that (Eagles) game, the way that he bailed Ben Johnson out of messing up a play call. Those are the things that he (Johnson) was so impressed with,” Cronin added in her report.

This season, the Bears quarterback has 2,722 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. He has thrown five interceptions. Williams has completed 58 percent of his passes on the season.

Williams is in his second season playing in Chicago. He was the no. 1 overall NFL Draft pick in 2024, after playing in college at USC and Oklahoma.

Chicago next goes to Green Bay to play the Packers on December 7.