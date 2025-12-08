Caleb Williams walked off Lambeau Field, taking accountability for his pass. The Chicago Bears had fourth-and-1 at the Green Bay Packers’ 14-yard line, down 28-21, with the game in Caleb Williams’ hands. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a play-action boot to the left.

Tight end Cole Kmet slipped behind the coverage in the end zone. Williams saw it, let it rip, and floated the ball just enough for Green Bay defensive back Keisean Nixon to undercut it for the game-sealing interception with 22 seconds left.

Afterward, Williams did not duck the moment. Asked by CHGO Bears about the degree of difficulty on the throw, he shrugged it off: “Not tough at all. Just got to give him a better ball.” That is as blunt as it gets from a rookie who knows exactly where the blame lands.

The stat line tells its own uneven story. Caleb Williams went 19-of-35 for 186 yards, two touchdowns, and that one back-breaking pick, adding 15 rushing yards via the ESPN Box Score. Chicago ran it well, piling up 138 rushing yards behind D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, and still finished seven points short.

Game flow didn’t help. The Bears trailed 14-3 at halftime, 21-11 in the third quarter, and had to grind through a 17-play, 83-yard drive just to tie it at 21 on a Colston Loveland touchdown. That left them with a razor-thin margin for error on the final possession.

Clock management became part of the story again. Chicago reached the Packers’ 23-yard line at the two-minute warning with all three timeouts, then ran the ball three straight times and bled the clock before that fateful fourth down, a sequence already drawing heavy criticism.

On the other sideline, Jordan Love stayed in control, throwing for 234 yards and three touchdowns, two to Christian Watson, while Josh Jacobs powered in the go-ahead score. Green Bay grabbed the NFC North lead at 9-3-1; Chicago fell to 9-4 and back into chase mode.