This is a crucial game for both teams as the Bears are in first place in the NFC North with a 9-3 records while the Packers are one-half game behind at 8-3-1. This is the first of the two meetings between the ancient rivals and they will play again in Chicago in Week 16. The Packers have been contenders in the division for years, regularly battling the Lions and Vikings for division supremacy. However, the Bears have risen from their recent last-place status into one of the best teams in the NFC.

The Bears are coming off an impressive 24-15 road victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, and head coach Ben Johnson has driven this team to unexpected success with Caleb Williams making major strides at quarterback. The Packers have a strong coach-quarterback combination with Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love. If the Packers can get off to a strong start at Lambeau Field, they should have a good chance to end the Bears' 5-game winning streak and move into first place in the division.

Bears vs. Packers betting odds

Bears: +6.5, -115

Packers: -6.5, -115

Over: 44.5, -110

Under: 44.5, -110

(All odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Bears vs. Packers key injuries for Week 14

Bears: CB Tyrique Stevenson (hip, questionable), LB Noah Sewell (elbow, questionable), LB T.J. Edwards (hand, questionable), DE Dominique Robinson (concussion, questionable), LB Ruben Hyppolite (shoulder, questionable)

Packers: WR Savion Williams (foot, questionable), LB Quay Walker (neck, questionable), CB Nate Hobbs (knee, questionable), WR Matthew Golden (wrist, questionable), DT Karl Brooks (ankle, questionable)

Bears vs. Packers betting trends

The Packers have dominated the Bears for more than three decades. The Packers have had Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love at quarterback, and that trio have led to Green Bay's supremacy in the series since the 1990s. In the last 10 meetings, the Packers are 9-1 straight up and 8-2 ATS. The Bears covered both games in 2024 and defeated the Packers in the final game of the regular season. That game did not mean much to either team in the standings, but it did break the Packers' 11-game winning streak in the series. The Packers lead the all-time series 108-96-6

2025 records:

Chicago, 9-3 straight up, 8-4 ATS; Green Bay, 8-3-1 straight up, 5-7 ATS

Over/Under

Chicago 6-5-1; Green Bay, 6-6

Keys to Bears vs. Packers matchup

Bears:

Protect Caleb Williams

The Bears would like to see second-year quarterback Caleb Williams improve his accuracy. That means giving Williams time when he drops back into the pocket to assess his receivers and deliver the ball. Williams has more than enough speed and quickness to get away from the pass rush, but he is not very accurate when throwing the ball on the run. If he has the time he needs, his passing accuracy should improve quite a bit.

Establish dominant ground game

Article Continues Below

The Bears have been getting a solid effort from their offensive line when it comes to opening holes for the ground game. The combination of running back D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai have run for 1,365 yards through 12 games and they have helped take the pressure off of Williams and the passing game.

Generate consistent pass rush

The Bears cannot let Jordan Love sit comfortably in the pocket and deliver the ball to his receivers. It is up to Montez Sweat and the pass rush to pressure the Packers quarterback on a consistent basis. The Bears have been able to punish opponents with takeaways, and if Sweat & Co. can force hurried throws from Love, they have a great chance to be successful.

Packers:

Hot start from Jordan Love

Jordan Love has the tools to be successful in this game, and the key may be getting off to a hot start. If he is successful on his first couple of drives against the Bears, it could prove to be his day. He has been at his best when he gets support from star running back Josh Jacobs (731 rushing yards).

Force at least 2 fumbles

The Bears have been all about producing turnovers this season and that's one of the primary reasons they have been successful. The Packers have to give the Bears some of their own medicine. They need to apply significant punishment to the running backs and wide receivers, and they will have to force turnovers if they are going to win this game.

Receivers must get deep for at least 2 big plays of 30 yards or more

The Packers need to go over the top and produce big plays with wide outs Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. Doubs is Green Bay's leading receiver, but Watson is the team's most dangerous pass catcher because of his speed. Rookie Matthew Golden also has the speed to cause problems for the Bears.

Bears vs. Packers prediction and pick

The Bears have been one of the best stories in the NFL this year and they have won five straight games to move into first place in the NFC North. However, the Packers have owned the Bears for three decades. Chicago won the last meeting in the final week of the 2024 season, but the Packers won 11 straight over their rivals prior to that defeat. Look for the Packers to emerge with a close victory

Final Score Prediction: Packers 24, Bears 23 (Packers win but Bears cover)

Spread: Bears +6.5

Over/Under: Over 44.5