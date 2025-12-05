The Chicago Bears (9-3) can give themselves some valuable distance in the races for the No. 1 seed and NFC North title with a win over the Green Bay Packers (8-3-1) this Sunday. Though, in order to do so, they will have to prevail in Lambeau Field without their top wide receiver. Rome Odunze was unable to practice due to a foot injury and is now officially ruled out for this highly anticipated divisional battle, per The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain.

Although Odunze's numbers have been scant in recent weeks — seven receptions for 103 yards and no touchdowns in his last three games — he remains a valuable playmaker for quarterback Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson's offense. Chicago was already going to experience challenges against Green Bay's dangerous defense, but moving the chains will be even harder without a reliable target like No. 15 running routes.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson will also be inactive for the Bears-Packers clash. Given the divisional and seeding implications that are at stake in this game, this is a bad time to suffer injury misfortune.

Will the Bears prove the doubters wrong yet again?

Fans waited weeks for Chicago to implode, but it continued to rack up ugly wins while others fell victim to inconsistent play. A convincing road victory versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday forced many people to look at the franchise in a different light.

It would be the Bearsiest thing ever if that show of respect were to only last nine days. This team does not believe history is doomed to repeat itself, however. Chicago is focused on asserting its superiority over Green Bay in America's Dairyland. It has overcome all the skepticism and noise to this point, so who is to say the squad will falter now.

But the Bears' should have their hands full in Lambeau. Rome Odunze leads the team with 44 catches, 661 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. The burden will be on DJ Moore, Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland to collectively replace his impact.

If this group can once again defy public expectations and best Green Bay at less than full strength, the NFL-watching world will have little choice but to give Chicago a huge bouquet of flowers.