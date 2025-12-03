Chicago Bears fans have flooded The Wieners Circle after head coach Ben Johnson’s now-viral shirtless celebration. Johnson's actions' triggered a citywide promotion that offered free hot dogs to anyone willing to brave the long lines. The Chicago restaurant had promised fans free food if Johnson removed his shirt after the Bears’ Week 13 matchup. When the first-year head coach obliged following Chicago’s 24-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the giveaway instantly became reality.

Social media videos showed massive crowds wrapping around the block. This turned Johnson’s spontaneous celebration into yet another example of his growing bond with the city. Sure, questions linger about the Bears’ inconsistent passing game. Despite that, the coach’s authenticity has only boosted his soaring popularity among fans.

The Bears’ 2025 campaign has become one of the NFL’s biggest turnaround stories. They currently sit at 9-3 and atop the NFC North. Chicago enters Week 14 riding high on a five-game winning streak.

With 281 rushing yards and two crucial takeaways against Philly, the Bears showed once again why they are considered a legitimate NFC contender. Despite concerns about young quarterback Caleb Williams’ passing inconsistency, Johnson’s attack remains one of the league’s most efficient. It has also certainly been one of this season's most entertaining.

Johnson himself is enjoying a standout debut season in Chicago. Taking over a team that lost 10 straight to end 2024, he has engineered dramatic offensive improvements. The Bears have registered a 30 percent bump in total yardage and a 45 percent jump in scoring. Now, the shirtless celebration-turned-hot-dog-bonanza may have just fueled his rising Coach of the Year candidacy. Johnson has undoubtedly become a fan favorite in a city starving for a football renaissance.