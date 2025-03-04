Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has a new protector entering the Windy City. The Los Angeles Rams traded away Jonah Jackson for a 2025 sixth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson spent his career with the Detroit Lions before joining the Rams this past season. In 2021, he made the Pro Bowl, a prestigious honor for an offensive lineman.

After the Rams permitted Jackson to seek a trade, it looks like they've granted that request. He'll get a fresh start following a failed stint with Los Angeles.

He only played in four games this season and played a mix between left and right guard. Although he's predominantly a left guard, the switch didn't help, by any means.

Although he's battled injuries, Jackson understands the assignment of covering for an elite quarterback. It'll help a depleted Bears offensive line, that forced Williams to scramble almost every time he has the ball.

Unfortunately for Williams, some of the sacks were on him. But it doesn't discount the lack of protection he received upfront. As a result, he was sacked 68 times during his rookie season. That's the third-most in NFL history.

Either way, Chicago has found itself an established offensive lineman who can bring some consistency to the group.

Jonah Jackson can help Caleb Williams and the Bears

One bad season shouldn't define someone's career. Albeit Jackson's time with the Rams ended disappointingly, it was at least worth a shot for the franchise.

At the same time, a change of scenery would be ideal. The Rams went through a barrage of injuries and could be in a rebuild, depending on quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Subsequently, Williams and the Bears are looking to win right now. Jackson will be in his sixth season and hopefully entering into his prime.

Considering that Chicago let their franchise quarterback be sacked 68 times, that's not a good look. Even though Williams admitted that some of them were on him, it's still inexcusable.

Going back to Jackson, this can be the perfect reset for him. After Jackson was benched by Rams head coach Sean McVay, it could've lit a fire inside of him.

He's going to a place that needs someone of his skill set. His production wasn't there but a change of scenery could be what he needed.

Either way, there's plenty of time to decipher and decrypt how impactful the newest addition of the Bears can truly be.