Oh how quickly things can change in the National Football League. It was only a week ago when the case could've easily been made that the Chicago Bears had the worst offensive line in the NFL. After all, we're talking about a unit that allowed 68 sacks — the third-most in a single season in league history — last season, and one that was at least partially responsible for one of the leagues worst rushing offenses. In just one week's time, the Bears have shored up the interior of the line thanks to a pair of trades for Pro Bowl guards (Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson), and then the signing of one of the league's top centers in free agency.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Bears are signing former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million deal (h/t Brendan Sugrue of USA Today's Bears Wire).

The $42 million deal, with $28 million guaranteed, makes Dalman the second-highest paid center in the NFL behind Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro center Creed Humphrey, who inked a four-year, $72 million deal at the beginning of the 2024 season.

The Bears will still have plenty of money to play with this offseason, and the defensive line is still an issue that needs to be addressed, but now fans in the Windy City can at least rest comfortably knowing that pending no injuries, the offensive line should be one of the better units in the NFL, particularly if Darnell Wright and Braxton Jones continue to show promise at each of the tackle positions.

If that's the case, don't be surprised if Caleb Williams' second-year leap significantly closes the gap that many perceive there is between him, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix. The line and the coaching staff did Williams no favors during his rookie year. Now they'll do plenty.