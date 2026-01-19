On Sunday evening, the Chicago Bears' 2025 season came to a bitter end with an overtime loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. The Bears got this game into an extra period thanks to a miracle pass from Caleb Williams to Cole Kmet in the waning seconds of regulation, but unfortunately, they were unable to close the deal in overtime.

A big reason why was a crucial interception thrown by Williams in overtime, when he and wide receiver DJ Moore appeared to have a miscommunication.

After the game, former Bears quarterback Chase Daniel took to Instagram to break down the play and why he believes Williams was not at fault for the turnover.

“You can’t blame Caleb Williams for the INT in OT….. the Bears have the absolute perfect play called,” wrote Daniel in the caption of the video. “The lack of effort by DJ Moore is really telling….you can’t give up on this route like this.”

Indeed, many Bears fans were frustrated with Moore's effort on the play, especially considering the fact that he had come up so big for Chicago in several crucial spots throughout this season, including during last week's home win against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

Overall, Sunday's loss to the Rams was a bitter pill to swallow for Bears fans, bringing to an end a magical season that featured several miraculous comebacks and wild finishes. It remains to be seen if that propensity for winning close games will carry over to next season, which is certainly not a guarantee, as the Washington Commanders found out this year.

Still, with Williams and head coach Ben Johnson in the locker room, the Bears certainly seem to have the framework to build something special over the next few seasons.