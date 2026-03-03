For the first time in his MLB career, Pete Alonso will run onto the field on Opening Day for a team other than the New York Mets, having signed a five-year, $155 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles last December.

Though he only spent seven years in New York, he rapidly established himself as a modern-day Mets legend, hitting a franchise-leading 264 home runs and 712 RBIs over 1008 regular season appearances to go with five All-Star appearances, two Home Run Derby wins, a Silver Slugger award, and a 2019 Rookie of the Year win.

So, after a decade in the Mets system, including the minors, how does it feel to spend the winter in Sarasota as a member of the Orioles? Well, in an interview with MLB Network Radio, Alonso broke it down, noting that he feels at home for more reasons than one.

“Instead of like 75% of new people, it's like 100% new people. So it's good, you know? I think for me, it's just been so great. Being here in Sarasota is not too far from home, so I actually grew up playing travel ball at that Cal Ripken place right across the field. So it's pretty, it's very nostalgic coming to work every morning,” Alonso noted.

“Here it just feels so right. I mean, I'm excited to come to the field every single day, and just the excitement of the group, it really fires me up. It's just, it's a treat, you know? It's a treat being here, and I'm really proud to be an Oriole.”

After recording a losing record for the first time since 2021, the Orioles made a concerted effort to improve their chances of making it out of the AL East by adding the 31-year-old power hitter to go with homegrown stars like Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson. Though he may forever be remembered as a Met, if Alonso can bring his power to Camden Yards, the 31-year-old could add a few more quality chapters to his already impressive MLB story.