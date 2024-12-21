After being selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has been through the wringer. Through just 14 games in his young NFL career, Williams has been sacked a league-leading 65 times. And, considering the health of the offensive line as noted in the Bears' Friday injury report, Williams could be in trouble against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

With Ryan Bates ruled out due to a concussion already, the Bears could be without two more offensive linemen in their Week 16 battle against the Lions.

Interior offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday while a limited participant on Friday. However, the team lists him as questionable, as Jenkins has a chance to play on Sunday.

After missing Week 15 with a concussion, Braxton Jones appears to have healed enough from his concussion, as the third-year left tackle was a full participant on Thursday and Friday after not practicing on Wednesday.

Bears QB Caleb Williams nearing rookie sack record

Throughout NFL history, the most times a rookie quarterback has been sacked in a season was in 2002, when David Carr got sacked 76 times with the Houston Texans.

However, after already breaking one of Carr's records in his rookie season, Williams could break another with just three games remaining in the 2024 regular season.

It would take quite a poor performance in the last three games of the season to break Carr's record. But, if the Bears' offensive line continues to get banged up, it was evident against the Vikings that they have an alarming lack of depth in the trenches.

With Jones missing Week 15 against the Vikings, third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie got called upon. And his NFL debut was rough.

In Week 15, Amegadjie allowed four pressures, three hurries, and a sack, making for a forgettable rookie debut with the Bears, per PFF.

After the Bears drafted him, Amegadjie had a viral clip saying he wouldn't let anyone touch Williams.

However, after just one start, that method was put to the test and failed miserably.

With Jones and Jenkins hopeful to play in Week 16 after Friday's injury report, Williams might be able to avoid taking a record-setting amount of sacks in his rookie season with the Bears.