After missing the playoffs in 2025, the Detroit Lions were intent on finding a new offensive leader. They did that by hiring Drew Petzing as their new offensive coordinator.

Following his run with the Arizona Cardinals, Petzing's hiring may not have brought as much as excitement as Detroit was hoping for. However, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson thinks the Lions made a perfect hire, via Dave Brikett of the Detroit Free Press.

“I think he’s going to blow those players away just from a knowledge standpoint, from a connection standpoint,” Johnson said. “I fully expect that offense to be clicking at a high level next year. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit, and I think there’s a reason why Dan, from what I could gather, cast a wide net for the offensive coordinator job and Drew hit the right notes in terms of what he was looking for. That doesn’t surprise me. I could see this being a great fit knowing Dan and knowing Drew both. I think it’s probably a match made in heaven.”

Petzing spent three years as the Cardinals OC with varying results. Arizona ranked 11th in total offense during the 2024 season, averaging 358.2 yards per game. But in 2025, the Cardinals fell to 19th, averaging 325.8 YPG. Of course, Arizona did have to deal with James Conner's injury and Kyler Murray's demotion.

In Detroit, Petzing will have a much fiercer offense to work with. Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the more explosive running backs in the league and the same could be said for Amon-Ra St. Brown at wide receiver. When healthy, Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams form a fearsome passing attack.

It'll now be up to Petzing to put all the pieces together. Dan Campbell and the Lions clearly believe he is capable. And now one of his biggest rivals thinks he can too.