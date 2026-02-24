With the Atlanta Falcons hiring Ian Cunningham as their next general manager, the Chicago Bears seemed poised to add to extra third-round picks. However, due to a technicality, those picks may not actually come through.

Still, both Cunningham and Bears general manager Ryan Poles are confused why Chicago wouldn't get the picks. He is still talking with the league in hopes to get more clarity, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“We've communicated through the right channels, so we will see what happens,” Poles said.

As for Cunningham, he still believes the Bears should have draft compensation headed their way, via Adam Hoge of CHGO.

“I would think they would get two third round picks,” Cunningham said.

Based on NFL rules, when a minority candidate is hired as head coach or primary football executive, the team that he originally worked for is awarded two third-round picks. That rule first came into place when the Detroit Lions hired Brad Holmes as their general manager. The Los Angeles Rams then got third-round picks in the next two drafts. These are compensatory picks, meaning the Lions didn't give the Rams their selections, rather they were created by the league.

The only issue this time around is that Cunningham is not considered the Falcons' primary football executive. Atlanta hired franchise legend Matt Ryan as their president of football earlier in the offseason. Because of that, Cunningham's hire may not fall under the same parameters of the Rooney Rule that awards picks.

Still, Poles and company are still looking for answers to the situation. Cunningham is still of the belief the picks have been awarded. Two third-rounders could change a franchise's course if they hit. Poles wants to ensure they're in Chicago's pocket.