On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will travel to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears. It's an NFC North clash at Solider Field as we continue our NFL odds series and make a Lions-Bears prediction and pick.

Lions-Bears Last Game – Matchup History

The Lions eeked out a 23-20 win over the Bears on Thanksgiving Day. Overall, the Lions and Bears have split the last 10 games. The Bears are 3-2 over the past five games at Soldier Field against the Lions. They routed the Lions 28-13 last season at Soldier Field. The Bears have covered the spread over their past three games against the Lions at home.

Overall Series: Bears lead head-to-head series 105-79-5.

Here are the Lions-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Bears Odds

Detroit Lions: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -300

Chicago Bears: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

How to Watch Lions vs. Bears

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lions suffered a major blow last weekend when David Montgomery sustained a season-ending injury, putting a major damper on a team already dealing with many injuries. It will not be easy for this red-hot offense to do much, but they have the potential to still make things happen.

Jared Goff has had a fantastic season, passing for 3,759 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Subsequently, expect him to do more with one of his top weapons in the backfield out. Jahmyr Gibbs takes over the majority of the reps in the backfield with Montgomery out. So far, he has rushed 186 times for 1,047 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 39 passes for 395 yards and three scores.

Amon-Ra St. Brown remains one of the best receivers in the world. Amazingly, he has caught 95 passes for 1,056 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jameson Williams is having a breakout season. Substantially, he has 42 receptions for 747 yards and five touchdowns. Tight end Sam LaPorta has 43 catches for 556 yards and five touchdowns.

The defense is so battered, and it got worse last weekend when they lost Alim McNeil. Also, they lost Carlton Davis for at least six weeks. Three top-level players are left, and all must stand out. Significantly, Za'Darius Smith has notched 19 solo tackles and eight sacks, including three with Detroit. Josh Paschal has tallied 14 solo tackles and two sacks. Likewise, Brian Branch has 62 solo tackles and four interceptions.

The Lions will cover the spread if Gibbs can run the ball efficiently and Goff can spread the ball to his receivers. Then, they need their patchwork defense to stop one of the best rookies in the NFL.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bears are on a major freefall, losing eight games in a row. After a good start, things have gone awry for the Bears, and they once again are looking forward to next season. Despite a bad season for the Bears, quarterback Caleb Williams has set records and will likely get even better.

Williams has passed for 2,937 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions while also running 67 times for 408 yards. Ultimately, he almost led an amazing comeback against the Lions but ran out of time. D'Andre Swift has a groin injury and is playing through it. So far, he has rushed 212 times for 821 yards and five touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 325 yards.

DJ Moore has 76 receptions for 758 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Rome Odunze has 47 catches for 624 yards and three scores. Keenan Allen has notched 53 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns.

The defense has had some good moments this season, with three players standing out. Gervon Dexter Sr. did not play against the Minnesota Vikings and is questionable to play this weekend. Significantly, Dexter has notched 23 solo tackles and five sacks. Montez Sweat has tallied 15 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Jaylon Johnson has delivered, with 32 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Bears will cover the spread if they can establish a strong running game and tire out the Detroit defense. Then, they must stop Gibbs and force Goff into making mistakes.

Final Lions-Bears Prediction & Pick

The Lions are 9-5 against the spread, while the Bears are 6-6-2 against the odds. Moreover, the Lions are 5-1 against the spread on the road, while the Bears are 4-1 against the odds at home. The Lions are 2-2 against the spread when facing the NFC North, while the Bears are 2-1-1 against the odds when facing their divisional rivals.

The Lions are hurting a lot. While they can win this game and sweep the season series, don't expect it to be easy. The Bears find a way to cover the spread at home.

Final Lions-Bears Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bears +6.5 (-106)