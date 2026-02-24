As Ben Johnson served his first year as head coach of the Chicago Bears, Eric Bieniemy operated as his running backs coach. However, Bieniemy has now left the franchise to become the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator again.

Johnson saw the strides Bieniemy was able to draw out of Chicago's running backs. He kept things honest about what losing him means to the Bears, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

“I was blown away from the impact he had,” Johnson said. “Not just in that room but the entire offense. Those are big shoes to fill.”

The Bears finished the regular season ranked third in rushing, averaging 144.5 yards per game. It was an eye-opening improvement based on Chicago's 2024 performance, where they ranked 25th overall (102 YPG). Of course, the Bears had a much better offensive line in 2025, while Johnson's arrival gave the offense an overall boost. Still, Bieniemy's contributions to that offense were evident.

D'Andre Swift set new career-highs with 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai began his NFL tenure by rushing 169 times for 783 yards and five touchdowns. While all eyes were on quarterback Caleb Williams, Chicago's running back tandem helped move the offense forward.

With Bieniemy now gone, the Bears have turned to Eric Studesville as their next running backs coach. He'll have the same expectations on his shoulders in terms of helping Chicago's run game move forward.

Still, Johnson won't forget what Bieniemy was able to accomplish in year one. He may be with the Chiefs now, but Bieniemy helped lay the groundwork for where the Bears offense wants to be.