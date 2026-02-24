DJ Moore took a bit of a back seat in the Chicago Bears' pecking order in the passing game, as he recorded career lows nearly across the board. There seems to be a chance Moore could find a new home next season, and general manager Ryan Poles suggested that as one of many possibilities for Moore.

While talking with media members on Tuesday, Poles claimed the Bears would like to have 28-year-old wide receiver return to the roster for next season. However, Poles admitted that the front office must evaluate all scenarios this offseason.

“He’s a guy we want [in Chicago], but we have to look at all different scenarios,” said Poles.

“He’s a guy we want [in Chicago] but we have to look at all different scenarios.” Ryan Poles on DJ Moore: pic.twitter.com/4u76RUJNQX — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) February 24, 2026

With Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III carrying the workload in the wide receiver room, and Colston Loveland emerging as a tight end, DJ Moore very well could be the odd man out moving forward. That seemed to be the case last season, as the eight-year veteran finished with career lows in receptions (50) and yards (682), while recording six touchdowns.

Moore was initially acquired by the Bears in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. That deal led to Chicago owning the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, where they selected quarterback Caleb Williams. After three seasons in Chicago, his future with the club now hangs in the air.

DJ Moore doesn't have an out on his contract until after the 2027-28 season. Additionally, he is not due to hit free agency until after the 2029-30 campaign. So, if Ryan Poles elects to move on from Moore, it would either have to be a trade or a release.

Chicago seemingly has other needs on the roster, especially with the Bears' left tackle Ozzy Trapilo expected to miss most of next season; a trade could certainly be on the table for Moore.