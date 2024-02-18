Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael has contracted another infection and was undergoing a blood transfusion just days after being admitted into intensive care at a Chicago area hospital, his family said in a statement Saturday.

The family said the former Bears star — who went public with an ALS diagnosis three years ago — contracted MRSA, a staph infection that can be difficult to treat because it is resistant to certain antibiotics.

“We are asking for your prayers to get Steve through this difficult time,” the family said. “Steve and his family and close friends believe in the power of prayer. Thank you for your love and continued support for our Mongo.”

McMichael, a defensive tackle on the legendary 1985 Bears squad, was hospitalized Thursday with what was initially thought to be pneumonia. He was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection. The family said on Friday that he was responding to antibiotics and was having fluid removed from his lungs, and he was expected to be released in a matter of days.

McMichael was hospitalized one week after being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is scheduled to be inducted Aug. 3 as part of a class that includes former Bears Julius Peppers and Devin Hester.

McMichael was perhaps the most colorful member of the Bears' famous championship team. He combined with Dan Hampton, Mike Singletary, Richard Dent and Wilber Marshall to form the heart of a marauding defense that is considered to be among the best ever to play in the NFL.

He played in the middle of the Bears defensive line for 13 years before playing his final season with the Green Bay Packers in 1994. McMichael was a two-time All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowl player. He registered 10 or more sacks three times in his career, with a high of 11.5 in in 1988.