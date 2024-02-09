An impactful but unique Hall of Fame class

The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is set. Julius Peppers, Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester and Andre Johnson are among those being enshrined in Canton, Ohio, as was announced at the NFL Honors Thursday night, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While some fans will bemoan the absences of greats like Antonio Gates and Torry Holt, this group is filled with compelling narratives, gaudy stats and feel-good moments for fans to invest in this summer. Andre Johnson, Patrick Willis, Steve McMichael and Randy Gradishar round out the list of soon-to-be immortalized athletes.

Freeney and Peppers were compared to each other throughout their prolific careers, both starting in 2002 and retiring only a year apart form one another. It is only fitting they get inducted together. Peppers, a First-Team All-Pro selection four times in addition to being Defensive Rookie of the Year, has the fifth-most sacks in NFL history (since 1960). Freeney ranks 26th and helped the Indianapolis Colts win a Super Bowl in 2006-07.

The Bears will enjoy the spotlight at 2024 induction ceremony

Devin Hester's place in the Hall of Fame will always be a unique one, as he has the most return touchdowns of all-time with 20. His greatness should be particularly appreciated with there being so few explosive plays in specials teams today. Julius Peppers and Hester are not the only reasons for Chicago Bears fans to celebrate, however. At long last, Mongo will get his day.

Defensive tackle Steve McMichael was an integral part of a legendary 1985 defense that led the franchise to its first and currently only Lombardi Trophy. The fan favorite's recent battle with ALS has resonated with the city and the NFL world. Emotions will be especially high when he and his family accept this once-in-a-lifetime honor.

2024 Hall of Fame class has a mix of elite defense and underrated offense

Andre Johnson could easily be overlooked as an elite wide receiver due to the flashy talents he played alongside, but his consistency is matched by few. The former Houston Texans star is just outside the top 10 in most career receptions (1,062) and receiving yards (14,185).

While Johnson remained a fixture in the league for over a decade, Patrick Willis retired at the age of 30. But few made as big of an impact as the San Francisco 49ers linebacker. He was a First-team All-Pro five times and earned a Pro Bowl selection in seven of his eight seasons. He listened to his body and hung it up before suffering any more injuries but did at least get to compete for a Super Bowl title in 2013.

Like Willis and McMichael, Randy Gradishar knows what it means to be a member of an imposing defensive unit. The Denver Broncos' “Orange Crush Defense” wreaked havoc on the league and left an indelible mark on the 1970s and 1980s despite not being able to snag a championship. The 1978 Defensive Player of the Year will finally be recognized as the engine of that team after joining McMichael as a senior member of the 2024 class.

With another Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process completely done, let the debates begin for next year.