The Chicago Bears were highly optimistic entering last season, but there were still roster deficiencies and concerns regarding the coaching staff. This year, expectations seem genuinely high, or as high as they can be for a historically embattled franchise that happens to reside in the perilous NFC North. While general manager Ryan Poles made a concentrated effort to repair the offensive line and fortify the pass-catching group, none of it will matter unless the right leader is on the sidelines.

Many fans believe HC Ben Johnson is the man to fill that crucial role. He has injected the city with a welcome shot of enthusiasm. The former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator is also making a strong impression on his players. First-year tight end Colston Loveland is blown away.

“I’m a big fan,” the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft said at rookie minicamp, per Brendan Sugrue of Bears Wire. “I love his spirit, his energy. He’s super determined. He’s ready to go. He’s ready to take this thing to the top. I’ve seen him getting on people’s butts. [He’s] fired up too. I’m loving how he coaches. It’s early, but I’m excited to play for him.”

As head coach, it is Johnson's job to form solid working relationships with all of his players, but he will be especially involved in the offense. He brings his innovative play-calling style to Chicago and will attempt to unlock the seemingly abundant potential of second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

Achieving that essential objective is done by being proactive and surrounding him with an ideal supporting cast. Loveland, one of Johnson's biggest supporters by the sound of it, is a big part of that plan.

What will Ben Johnson and Colston Loveland cook up together on the Bears?

The 2023 national champion and 2024 Second-Team All-American boasts superb athleticism and notable playmaking ability. The Bears surprised people by taking Loveland over fellow TE Tyler Warren, but they think he can have a Sam LaPorta-type of impact in the Windy City.

While time will tell if the organization made the correct decision, it is deeply encouraging to hear the former Michigan star speak so glowingly of his coach. There is no doubting Ben Johnson's credentials from an X's and O's perspective, but many are wondering if he can become an effective leader like his previous boss, Dan Campbell. Colston Loveland's heaping praise suggests that the new man in charge is on the right track.

A pivotal Bears rookie minicamp carries on, as excitement for the 2025-26 campaign continues to build in Chicago.