The Chicago Bears had a fairy quiet trade deadline, acquiring pass rusher Joe Tyron-Shoyinka for a late round pick. But as they prepare for the second half of the season, the perfect free agent still remains available.

Chicago has dealt with some crucial injuries to their secondary. Both Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon have been placed on injured reserve. The Bears countered by signing CJ Gardner-Johnson. However, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco was still able to throw for 470 yards and four touchdowns.

While the Bears came away with a 47-42 victory, it's clear Chicago still needs help in the secondary. At this stage of the season, they won't find a player that matches Johnson or Gordon's skill.

But signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore would give the Bears a trusted veteran who could help patch any holes.

Stephon Gilmore joins Bears

Gilmore hasn't played football in 2025, most recently starting 15 game for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. He put up 56 tackles, six passes defended and an interception. While his overall grade of 63.9 from Pro Football Focus wasn't spectacular, he shined against the run with a 77.6 grade.

Signing Gilmore at this stage of his career would need a leap of trust from Chicago. There's a reason he has been out of the league all season. It's fair to wonder what he has left in the tank. However, Gilmore has gone on record stating he wants to play in 2025, “in the right situation,” via the Money Down podcast.

The Bears are now 5-3 after their win over the Bengals. It's a bit far stretched to call them Super Bowl contenders at this point. But Chicago has proven they're going to be competitive in the playoff hunt. That would give Gilmore some incentive to return to the gridiron.

On the flip side, it'll be hard for Chicago to ignore what Gilmore has accomplished throughout his 13-year NFL career. The cornerback has put up 617 tackles, 149 passes defended and 32 interceptions. Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion. Furthermore, he was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

Head coach Ben Johnson and company are still trying to building the foundation of their roster. Maybe Gilmore doesn't give them a long-term option to work with in the secondary. But it's clear the Bears need help now. If they want to keep winning, they cannot ignore their waning cornerback position.

When it comes to available free agent cornerbacks, Gilmore arguably remains the best of the bunch.