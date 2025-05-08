The Vatican has elected a new pope following the death of Pope Francis in late April. After days of deliberation, the College of Cardinals concluded its papal conclave by selecting Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago as the 267th pontiff, now known as Pope Leo XIV.

Prevost’s elevation marks the first time an American has been chosen to lead the Catholic Church.

The announcement sparked a flurry of social media reactions, particularly among Chicago sports fans. The elevation of a Chicago native to the highest position in the Catholic Church led many to recycle a longstanding joke tied to the city’s struggling NFL franchise.

“Chicago got a pope before it got a QB to throw for 4,000 yards in a season,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another added, “Chicago produced a Pope before a QB who throws for 4000 yards.”

“Congrats to everyone who unlocked the same Chicago Pope before a Bears 4,000 yard passer joke within 10 minutes of each other. Truly a historic day for parallel thinking,” read another viral post.

One user offered a more pointed observation: “You build the requisite character to one day become Pope by watching Dave Krieg lead the Bears through a 7-9 season under Wanny.”

Bears fans welcome Chicago’s first pope as hopes remain high with Caleb Williams

The Bears, one of the NFL’s oldest franchises, have never had a quarterback reach the 4,000-yard passing mark in a single season. The closest came in 1995, when Erik Kramer threw for 3,838 yards. That statistical drought has become symbolic of the team’s decades-long struggles to find sustained quarterback success.

Hope now rests on Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams, who is entering his second season, showed flashes of promise as a rookie. He finished the year with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, six interceptions, and an 87.8 passer rating, while adding 489 rushing yards on 81 attempts. Despite his performance, Chicago went 5-12 and finished last in the NFC North.

Williams will return in 2025 under new head coach Ben Johnson, formerly the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, as the Bears look to reverse their fortunes.

Prevost’s election is a historic milestone for both the Catholic Church and the city of Chicago. Born in Oak Lawn, Illinois, he entered the priesthood in the 1980s, later serving in Peru and eventually rising through the Church’s global leadership ranks. His selection as Pope Leo XIV comes during a pivotal period for the Church amid a range of social and theological challenges.

While the moment carries global religious significance, many in Chicago couldn’t help but turn it into yet another commentary on the Bears’ quarterback woes — adding a bit of humor to a truly historic day.